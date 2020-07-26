Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jersey City Pedestrian, 24, Dies After Being Transported To Hospital In Jeep That Struck Her

Cecilia Levine
Charnell Lytch, 24, was struck by Bahsil Marsh, 25, of Jersey City, while crossing the street Sunday morning, authorities charged.
Charnell Lytch, 24, was struck by Bahsil Marsh, 25, of Jersey City, while crossing the street Sunday morning, authorities charged. Photo Credit: Charnell Lytch Facebook/HCPO

A 24-year-old woman died after she was struck crossing the street in Jersey City by a 25-year-old drunken driver with a suspended license -- then taken to the hospital in the vehicle that hit her, authorities said.

Charnell Lytch was crossing Garfield and Chapel Avenues when she was hit by a 2013 red Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Bahsil Marsh around 7 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Lytch was taken in the Jeep that struck her to Jersey City Medical Center, where she died around 1:50 p.m., Suarez said. It's unclear who exactly transported Lytch to the hospital.

Marsh remains at JCMC, and has been served a DWI and charged with causing a death while driving with a suspended license, the prosecutor said. 

Additional charges and summonses may be pending.

