Jersey City Pedestrian, 24, Dies After Being Transported To Hospital In Jeep That Struck Her

A 24-year-old woman died after she was struck crossing the street in Jersey City by a 25-year-old drunken driver with a suspended license -- then taken to the hospital in the vehicle that hit her, authorities said.

Charnell Lytch was crossing Garfield and Chapel Avenues when she was hit by a 2013 red Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Bahsil Marsh around 7 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Lytch was taken in the Jeep that struck her to Jersey City Medical Center, where she died around 1:50 p.m., Suarez said. It's unclear who exactly transported Lytch to the hospital.

Marsh remains at JCMC, and has been served a DWI and charged with causing a death while driving with a suspended license, the prosecutor said.

Additional charges and summonses may be pending.

