Jersey City Officer Who Struck Bicyclist During 'Reckless' Pursuit Pleads Guilty: Prosecutor

A Jersey City police officer admitted to charges he faced after hitting a bicyclist in a marked police car in 2020, authorities announced.

Christopher Hill, 27, was driving recklessly while in pursuit of a bicycle on Ravine Avenue when he hit the bicyclist on Sept. 20, 2020, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The bicyclist was injured as a result of the crash, and Hill was charged with assault by auto and served a disorderly person's offense before Superior Court Judge Carlo Abad.

As part of his plea, Hill will forfeit all present and future employment in law enforcement, effective immediately. His sentencing was scheduled for May 12.

