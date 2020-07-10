Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jersey City Man, 30, Fatally Shot Inside Car

Cecilia Levine
JCPD
Photo Credit: Jersey City PBA

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting inside of a Jersey City car, authorities said.

Police officers responding to reports of shots fired found Yusef Mathis with a gunshot wound to his upper body inside of a car at Clerk and Forrest streets around 12:40 p.m. Friday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Mathis was pronounced dead at the scene approximately 10 minutes later. No arrests had been made as of 4 p.m., Suarez said.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip.

 All information will be kept confidential.

