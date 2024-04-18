North Bergen Man Charged With Collecting Child Porn: Prosecutor

Nicholas Sanchez, 25, was taken into custody by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force following an investigation, they said.

He's charged with child endangerment through the possession of sex abuse material, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

A tip last December led task force members to an account controlled by the defendant on an online server that Suarez said contained “child sex abuse material.”

She didn't say whether investigators found video, still images or a combination of both, nor how many there allegedly were.

Those working the case with the task force included her office’s Special Victims and Cyber Crimes units, her Narcotics Task Force and North Bergen police, the prosecutor said.

Sanchez remained held in the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny pending a first court appearance following his arrest on Wednesday, April 17, she said.

