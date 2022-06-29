Hudson Man Sexually Assaulted 2 Boys In Presence Of Other Children: Prosecutor

A 24-year-old Hudson County man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 4- and 7-year-old boy, in the presence of other children, authorities said.

The state has filed a detention motion for Antonio Yat Pop, whose hearing is scheduled for July 5, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The crimes occurred at a home in West New York on Tuesday, June 28, Suarez said.

He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City and remanded to the Hudson County Jail. .

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit and West New York Police Department with the investigation and arrest. Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.