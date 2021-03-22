Edgewater Man Was DWI In Wrong-Way Weekend Hoboken Crash, Police Say

An Edgewater man was driving drunk in a wrong-way Hoboken crash that injured another driver, and toppled a fence and street sign, authorities said.

Off-duty Hoboken police officer Marin DeJesus came upon a two-car crash at 15th Street and Park Avenue around 12:15 a.m. on March 21, Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

The victim was heading northbound through a green light at the intersection when the other driver -- later identified as James Kittredge, 30 -- was heading the wrong way on 15th Street and struck him on the driver's side, police said.

Kittredge’s vehicle ended up crashing into a street sign and a fence on the northeast corner of the intersection, police said.

Probable cause was developed to place Kittredge under arrest for DWI, Cabrera said.

Kittredge was transported to police headquarters and given breath samples, as both vehicles were towed from the scene, police said.

Kittredge was charged with assault by auto/DWO, which was placed on a summons, and issued four motor vehicle summonses, Cabrera said.

He was released to a responsible party.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.