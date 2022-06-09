Details Released In Brothers' Bayonne Pool Drownings

Police have released some details in the drowning of two brothers at a Bayonne pool Wednesday, June 8.

The brothers, ages 16 and 19, were unable to resurface when a lifeguard saw them in distress in the deep end of the Lincoln Community School pool around 8:25 p.m., Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The guard and two others removed them from the pool and immediately began life-saving measures as the 9-1-1 call was placed, Amato said.

Officers immediately responded and were directed to the two victims of an apparent drowning who were receiving life saving measures (CPR) from lifeguards.

The officers assisted in rendering CPR and other life-saving measures before city firefighters and McCabe Ambulance EMTs responded to assist.

The two victims were transported to the Bayonne Medical Center where they were pronounced dead after further life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

