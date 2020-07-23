Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Charges Upgraded For Drunken Newark Driver, 53, In Fatal Head-On Kearny Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
William Frazier
William Frazier Photo Credit: HCPO

Charges against the drunken driver in a Kearny crash that killed a 26-year-old man last March were upgrade after an investigation found he was driving above the speed limit,  had a BAC over the legal limit and crossed into another lane of traffic, authorities said Thursday.

William Frazier, 53, of Newark, had initially been charged with causing death while driving with a suspended license and driving while intoxicated after the March 13 crash on Harrison Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Frazier was arrested Thursday at the Hudson County Jail, where he was being held pending a trial, on new charges of aggravated manslaughter, death by auto, and two counts of assault by auto, Suarez said.

Frazier was heading westbound on Harrison Avenue in a 2017 Nissa Altima when he struck a 2018 Kia Soul going east near Bergen Avenue, March 13 around 6:30 p.m., Suarez said.

The crashed caused the Kia to veer into oncoming traffic and strike a 2009 Freightliner truck cab.

Vance Caswell, 26 of Newark -- who was a passenger in the Kia -- was transported by Emergency Medical Services to St. Michael’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 7:40 p.m. that night, Suarez said.

The drivers of both the Kia and the Freightliner sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were transported by EMS to University Hospital where they were treated and later released.

