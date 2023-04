A bus carrying 45 passengers took down a traffic light pole in Weehawken Wednesday, April 12, NJ Transit officials said.

The bus, operated under contract by Coach, struck the pole at Willow Ave and 19th Street around 6:10 p.m., officials said.

None of the 45 customers on the No. 84 route bus were injured.

Weehawken police were leading the investigation.

