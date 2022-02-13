Contact Us
Boy Gunned Down In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
Devin Bryant
Devin Bryant Photo Credit: Devin Bryant Instagram

Authorities in Hudson County are probing the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Devin Bryant was gunned down around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 near 112 Myrtle Ave. in Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Devin was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the torso. 

He was pronounced dead at approximately 9:10 p.m. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website  All information will be kept confidential.

