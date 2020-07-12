Authorities: Union City Man, 78, Sexually Assaulted Three Girls Ages 7 To 12

A 78-year-old Union City man was charged with sexually assaulting three girls as young as seven years old, authorities said Monday.

Members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on Oct. 26 got a tip from local police that Carlos Menjivar was involved in multiple sex crimes, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The first alleged victim was between nine and 11 years old, and was assaulted by Menjivar between 2006 and 2008, Suarez said.

The second alleged victim was nine years old when the crimes occurred, between 2002 and 2003, authorities said.

The third girl was between seven and 12 years old when the crimes occurred, between 2012 and 2017, Suarez said.

Menjivar was arrested without incident at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City on Dec. 4, Suarez said.

He faces charges of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. After his arrest, Menjivar was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny pending his first appearance.

Suarez's office filed a motion to hold Menjivar detained until the hearing, scheduled for Dec. 9.

The incident is an ongoing investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office SVU.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1234 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/tips/. All information will be kept confidential.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Union City Police Department with the investigation and arrest.

