Arrest Made In Hoboken Apartment Shooting

A 22-year-old Burlington County man turned himself into law enforcement nearly two weeks after a Hoboken shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead, authorities said.

Tahjae McDougald is facing murder and weapons charges in the killing of Marquise Davis, both of Willingboro Aug. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday.

Davis' body was found in a Grand Street apartment just after 10:30 p.m., Suarez said. He was pronounced dead around 20 minutes later, authorities said.

McDougald surrendered to authorities with his attorney on Aug. 20, Suarez said.

