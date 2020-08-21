Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Arrest Made In Hoboken Apartment Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tahjae McDougald is charged with killing another Willingboro man in Hoboken.
Tahjae McDougald is charged with killing another Willingboro man in Hoboken. Photo Credit: Google Maps/HCPO

A 22-year-old Burlington County man turned himself into law enforcement nearly two weeks after a Hoboken shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead, authorities said.

Tahjae McDougald is facing murder and weapons charges in the killing of Marquise Davis, both of Willingboro Aug. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday.

Davis' body was found in a Grand Street apartment just after 10:30 p.m., Suarez said. He was pronounced dead around 20 minutes later, authorities said.

McDougald surrendered to authorities with his attorney on Aug. 20, Suarez said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.