2 Charged In Jersey City Shooting That Killed Teen Girl, Injured Man

A pair of Jersey City men were arrested in a shooting that killed a teen girl and injured an 18-year-old man, authorities said.

Darby Shirden and Shaquan Rush, both 20, were charged with fatally shooting Stephanie Jacques, 17, near Martin Luther King Drive and Forrest Street April 1, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

They were also charged with injuring the man, who sustained gunshot wounds to his lower body, Suarez said.

Shirden was arrested Tuesday night and Rush on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

