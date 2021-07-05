16-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Killing Of Jersey City Man, 40

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in the killing of a 40-year-old Jersey City man.

The unidentified teen has been charged with murder and is facing several weapons offenses in connection with the death of Benjamin Stone, who was found dead in a Storms Avenue apartment on April 27, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The boy was arrested on May 6 around 3:30 p.m. at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

More than $16,700 had been raised as of Friday morning on a GoFundMe honoring Stone. He was found by officers performing a welfare check around 1:30 a.m., and pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes later.

The Regional Medical Examiner later ruled the cause of death to be multiple blunt force trauma to the torso and the manner of death to be homicide.

Many adjectives were used to describe Stone including wonderful, caring, hilarious and intelligent -- but most of all, he was remembered as a loyal friend.

"We are greatly devastated by this event which is beyond tragic," the account reads

"We’ve set up a gofundme to give all proceeds to his mother for any financial responsibilities, ie. funeral costs, lawyers, that would be involved with this heartbreaking situation.

"If you can, please click on the link to donate. Thank you for your love and support."

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.