Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Black Market Birds: Why Was NJ-Bound Airport Traveler Smuggling Finches In Hair Rollers?
DV Pilot Police & Fire

1 Dog Dead, 1 Injured, 3 Residents Displaced In Bayonne House Fire

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Bayonne fire
Bayonne fire Photo Credit: Bayonne OEM

Firefighters rescued an injured dog and recovered the body of another from a house fire that displaced three people Tuesday in Bayonne.

Crews responded to 108 W. 3rd St., where heavy smoke and fire were found on the first floor of a two-story attached building, Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver said.

The fire progressed to a second alarm and three hose lines were deployed by firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was placed under control just before 4:50 p.m.

Firefighters rescued one canine and recovered one deceased canine from the fire building.

Three people were displaced from the fire building and in the care of the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation and is not considered suspicious as of this writing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.