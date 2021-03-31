1 Dog Dead, 1 Injured, 3 Residents Displaced In Bayonne House Fire

Firefighters rescued an injured dog and recovered the body of another from a house fire that displaced three people Tuesday in Bayonne.

Crews responded to 108 W. 3rd St., where heavy smoke and fire were found on the first floor of a two-story attached building, Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver said.

The fire progressed to a second alarm and three hose lines were deployed by firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was placed under control just before 4:50 p.m.

Firefighters rescued one canine and recovered one deceased canine from the fire building.

Three people were displaced from the fire building and in the care of the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation and is not considered suspicious as of this writing.

