1 Day, 2 Burglaries: 11 Arrested In Invasions Of Bayonne Apartment, Police Say

Police arrested 11 individuals mostly from New York in connection with a pair of burglaries of the same Bayonne apartment hours apart, authorities said.

Officers first responded to 430 Memorial Boulevard at 11:42 a.m. Sunday, on reports of a disturbance with a mention of a gun and a child could be heard crying, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

Officers knocked on the door several times but the no one answered. While officers attempted to have the occupants open the door, officers outside of the complex saw a male push out the screen from a window of the apartment in an attempt to flee the apartment, Amato said.

Then, a second male emerged from the apartment onto the balcony where officers ordered him to open the front door and allow the officers in, Amato said.

After forcing their way in, officers found seven men seated on the floor and an eighth hiding in a closet, police said. No child was located in the search.

Authorities recovered two defaced handguns, two large capacity magazines loaded loaded with hollow point ammunition from the bathroom, Amato said.

Officers also saw and recovered numerous credit cards bearing the names of unknown individuals that were not present, and bogus drivers licenses police said.

The investigation found none of the eight individuals were authorized to be in the apartment, police said. When they were arrested, one juvenile gave authorities fake information, authorities said.

Then, around 3:05 p.m., police returned to the same apartment on reports of another burglary in progress, during which a male was spotted climbing into the second floor balcony, Amato said.

As officers responded to the apartment, they were met by a 21-year-old woman identified as Emmanuelle Jean-Bart, of Brooklyn, NY, Amato said.

Officers also found Dwayne Burnett, 24, and Raffiq Isaacs, 23 -- both of Brooklyn -- inside the apartment, police said.

The on-scene investigation confirmed that the three had no authority to be in the apartment and were taken into custody, Amato said.

The following individuals were charged with the first incident:

Rasheed Anifowoshe, 20, Brooklyn, NY

Shaquan Francis, 25, Brooklyn, NY

Jaquan Fraser, 23, Bayonne,

Gishanie D. Gray, 19, Brooklyn, NY

Khalil Irving, 20, Brooklyn, NY

Zaire Oneal, 23, Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Owuso, 19, Brooklyn, NY

Male juvenile, 17, Brooklyn, NY

They were charged with

Criminal Mischief

Burglary

Credit Card Theft

Obstruction of a Governmental Function

Possession of a Defaced Firearm

Possession of Hollow Point Bullets

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

Resisting Arrest (Anifowoshe only)

Meanwhile, Burnett, Isaacs and Jean-Bart were charged with burglary, Amato said.

