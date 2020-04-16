Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union City Police Officer, Emerson HS Graduate Alex Ruperto, 52, Dies Of Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Alex Ruperto, 52
Alex Ruperto, 52 Photo Credit: Alex Ruperto

Union City police officer Alex Ruperto has died of coronavirus, the department said. He was 52 years old.

“Alex was kind, patient, soft-spoken and genuine," Chief Nichelle Luster said.

"Alex was a good person and an exceptional officer and I know we will all remember him fondly.”

Ruperto of Glen Ridge graduate from Emerson High School in 1986, and then the Bergen County Police Academy (Class No. 82) in 1999.

He was a founding member of the city's Emergency Services Unit (ESU) and most recently assigned as a detective in the training division.

Ruperto is survived by two adult children and Alex, Jr., and Juliana, employed by the Union City Police Department in telecommunications for public safety.

Earlier this month, Union City mourned parks department employee Marcelo Gonzalez, who died of COVID-19 complications.

As of April 14, 50 Union City residents had died of coronavirus, Mayor Brian P. Stack said.

"My heart breaks for his family and his UCPD family, especially in ESU as they knew him best," Luster said.

"It is devastating that his family and co-workers who could not be by his side when he passed."

“My heart is heavy today after learning of Alex’s passing,” Mayor Brian P. Stack said.

“I have always known Alex to be a consummate professional who is competent and compassionate."

