Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Woman, 19, Charged With Killing Newborn Boy
News

WATCH: Mom-Daughter Duo Slow-Clapped Off Newark Bound Flight In Viral TikTok Video

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Carley Golembeski's video captioned "It's the entitlement for me," was shared on Saturday and had more than 2.6 million views as of Tuesday. Photo Credit: Carley Golembeski
Carley Golembeski's video, captioned "It's the entitlement for me," was shared on Saturday and had more than 2.6 million views as of Tuesday.
Carley Golembeski's video, captioned "It's the entitlement for me," was shared on Saturday and had more than 2.6 million views as of Tuesday. Video Credit: Carley Golembeski

A Hoboken woman's TikTok video of a mother-daughter duo being escorted off a Newark-bound flight for refusing to wear a face mask as passengers cheer has gone viral.

Carley Golembeski's video, captioned "It's the entitlement for me," was shared on Saturday and had more than 2.6 million views as of Tuesday. 

The mother and daughter -- dubbed "Karen" and "Karenette" by internet users -- were escorted off the Spirit Airlines flight returning from Orlando, FL, Golembeski told Daily Voice.

"The woman refused to wear a mask and the flight was delayed 45 minutes as she was arguing with the flight attendants," said Golembeski, 23. "Police officers eventually had to be called to escort her off the airplane."

** ALSO SEE: Entire Newark Flight Ousted From Plane After Toddler, 2, Refuses Face Mask **

The elder "Karen" can be seen wearing a mask around her wrist and clapping along with the other passengers.  She yells, "Racism at its best," and asks passengers if they are filming before the camera pans to her daughter.

"Don't talk to my mother like that," the young woman says in an attempt to defend her mom.

"Just go," someone else yells back an airport police officer gently pushes her off the plane.

Spirit Airlines has mandated all passengers must wear masks on the plane, in lounges and at ticket counters. Those who refuse are not allowed to fly.

The airline had not returned a request for comment from Daily Mail as of Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL TIKTOK VIDEO.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.