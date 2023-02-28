'Tortured' Hoboken Residents Fume After 20 Hours Without Water Caused By Main Break

Crews worked overnight Monday, Feb. 27 into Tuesday to repair a water main that broke in Hoboken, but officials gave no timeline on the repairs causing residents to fume.

Discolored water and low pressure in both Weehawken and Hoboken were being reported after a 16-inch main broke around 12:30 p.m. on Observer and Madison streets, Veolia Water NJ utility company said.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla provided the following update at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday:

Residents commented on Veolia's tweets expressing frustration.

"How does this seem worse than last night?" one person said.

"Give someone a freaking reply. What is this torture???? No water for 18 hours now," another added. "Are we living in jersey city or some 3rd world country??"

Snowfall caused further difficulty in making repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

