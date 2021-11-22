Jersey City Dealer Who Served Time On Gun Conviction Headed To Federal Prison For Another Stint

A convicted Jersey City drug dealer who'd previously served state prison time on a gun conviction must spend the next seven years in federal prison for having the weapon and ammo he used to shoot and wound a rival, authorities said.

Hassan Mosby, 40, had no trouble admitting that he was the gunman who shot a man in an October 2019 during a dispute with a group on a city sidewalk, they said.

Police had found him in a nearby home a short time later, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Mosby, whose criminal history covers nearly his entire adult life, took a deal from the government, pleading guilty in May to illegally possessing firearms and ammo as a convicted felon, after the case went federal.

U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson approved the deal, sentencing Mosby last week to 84 months. He must serve just about all of the term because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Thompson also sentenced him to three years of supervised release.

Police responding to a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Drive between Woodlawn Avenue and Armstrong Avenue on Oct. 12, 2019 found a half-dozen 9mm shell casings as well as surveillance video of the shooting.

Other video showed Mosby heading into a nearby residence, Honig said.

Officers found him sitting in a chair, she said.

“You got me, I’m who you are looking for," Honig quoted Mosby as saying.

Detective obtained a warrant that turned up the semiautomatic handgun used in the shooting, she said.

Honig credited special agents of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives' Newark Division Jersey City police with the investigation leading to the plea and sentencing, secured by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey E. Zyriek Enriquez of her Newark office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.