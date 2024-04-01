SEE Anything? Detectives Seek Leads In Pair Of Tonnelle Avenue Gas Station Holdups

It was shortly before 5:30 a.m. Easter Sunday when a gunman entered the Shell station on the northbound highway and pretended to be interested in a phone charger, police said.

He then pulled a gun on the two middle-aged store clerks, had them get down on the floor, then took more than $2,000 in cash from the register, they said.

The victims, who weren't injured, described the robber as dark-skinned, wearing a hooded jacket and facemask, both black, with white-striped black pants and white sneakers.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, a 33-year-old North Bergen driver told police he parked his 2020 Range Rover SVR by a gas pump and went into the convenience store at the BP station up the road on the southbound side near the Route 3 extension.

A gunman who'd been dropped off by another driver walked in, demanded his keys, then fled in the Range Rover, police said.

The victim described the robber as dark-skinned and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a facemask.

ANYONE who might have witnessed either robbery is asked to contact North Bergen police at tips@northbergenpd.com. All communications will be kept confidential for those who want to remain anonymous, authorities said.

