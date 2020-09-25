Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Hollywood In Hudson County? Film Studio Could Be Coming To Vacant Property

Cecilia Levine
A long vacant property in Bayonne could become Hudson County's Hollywood.
A long vacant property in Bayonne could become Hudson County's Hollywood, NJ.com reports.

The Bayonne property is owned by Chevron, who acquired the 70-acre property in 2001 nearly two decades after the Texaco refinery shuttered.

Chevron is finalizing the sale as Bayonne's city council works to amend the redevelopment plan, allowing for the studio at the site.

The studio would create jobs in the area, as well as a path on the waterfront allowing public access, NJ.com reports, citing Bayonne elected officials.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

