Holland Tunnel Closing Into NJ For 6 Nights A Week Through 2025

The New Jersey-bound side of the Holland Tunnel will be closing for six nights a week starting on Feb. 5 through 2025, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced this week.

The project will fix damages caused more than a decade ago by Hurricane Sandy, and is similar to a project that began in April 2020 to take care of the same. That project will end on Feb. 4.

New Jersey-bound drivers will be redirected to other Port Authority crossings between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., and on Fridays, Saturdays, and major holidays from around midnight to 9 a.m.

Repairs are estimated at $364 million.

