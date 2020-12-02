COVID-19: North Jersey Hospital Reports Outbreak Among Nearly 40 Staffers

Between 30 and 40 Palisades Medical Center staff members North Bergen have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a recent news report.

The majority of the cases at the North Bergen hospital are nurses from two units, including one where patients require "significant attention," NorthJersey.com reports citing the president of the Health Professionals & Allied Employees union, Debbie White.

According to a spokesperson for Hackensack Meridian Health, the hospital's parent company, less than 1.5 percent of the entire system's workforce were out sick.

The cases have not impacted patient care or staffing at the hospital, Mary Jo Layton told NorthJersey.com.

As of Wednesday morning, six New Jersey hospitals were on divert status, including Palisades Medical Center. The others include:

CentraState Medical Center, Monmouth County

Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, Gloucester County

Ocean Medical Center, Ocean County.

St. Francis Medical Center, Mercer County (for critical care patients only

University Medical Center Of Princeton At Plainsboro, Middlesex County

