New Jersey's last-standing Sears store, located in Jersey City, appears to be closing.

The store at Newport Centre announced a store closing sale on Friday evening, Jan. 5 on Facebook.

The store was closed when Daily Voice called Friday at 7 p.m. Daily Voice has reached out to the Simon Property Group, who owns Newport Centre, and TransformCo, who owns Sears, for comment.

Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

The Jersey City store became the final Sears in New Jersey in 2020 after the store in Hackensack — a local landmark — shuttered.

Jersey City Sears shoppers were not pleased with the news.

"Life actually wtf," one person said on Facebook.

"I’m gonna be forced to make the trip soon," another said.

Sears did not say when it's final day in business will be.

