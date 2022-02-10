Retired Firefighter Raised In Projects, Dietician From NJ Among Castaways On 'Survivor'

Two New Jersey natives are among the 19 castaways on the upcoming season of survivor.

The retired firefighter and dietician could win the $1 million prize at stake for Season 42, airing March 9 on CBS.

Lindsay Dolashewich is a 31-year-old Morganville native currently living in Asbury Park, according to EW.com. A self-described loud and intense, adrenaline junkie, Dolashewich played tackle football growing up and said it was difficult being on a team where her teammates and coaches didn't want her.

She's most proud of starting her own business and says she can outwit anyone, especially under pressure.

Mike Turner is a 58-year-old retired firefighter from Hoboken, EW says. Don't be fooled by this dad's sensitive and caring nature — he's an unexpected threat, he says.

"I come from the projects, not a very good home life, and I didn't know how to be a father," he says. "But I watched other good fathers, learned, and raised two amazing kids, and I'm very proud."

Turner was hired by the Hoboken Fire Department in 1985 and rose through the ranks, until his retirement as battalion chief. He says his career as a firefighter has prepared him for the show.

"Everybody says they'd run into a burning building and pull a person out but you don't know what you're doing to do until you're in that moment."

Click here for the full cast from EW.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.