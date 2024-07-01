Fair 73°

Hit-Run Crash Seriously Injures 2 Moped Riders In Jersey City: Prosecutor

Two moped riders were seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash in Jersey City on the early morning of Saturday, June 29, authorities said.

At 12:20 a.m., two moped riders, a 36-year-old East Orange man and a 26-year-old Newark woman were riding their mopeds at Martin Luther King Drive and Wilkinson Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. 

The vehicle did not remain at the scene, Suarez said.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital where they are being treated for their injuries, Suarez said. The vehicle has been identified and recovered, Suarez said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact 201-915-1345.

