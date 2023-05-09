Fair 62°

SHARE

Driver Who Killed North Bergen Dog Walker Nabbed In Long Branch: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old Jersey City man believed to have fatally struck a beloved 23-year-old dog walker on his motorcycle then fled the scene was captured at the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

Josh Huayamave
Josh Huayamave Photo Credit: Josh Huayamave Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Julian Palacios was operating a blue Honda Civic when he struck Josh Huayamave around 9 p.m. Friday, May 5, near Granton Avenue and Liberty avenues in North Bergen, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Huayamave was found on 76th Street between Cottage and Tonnelle avenues, several blocks from his bike, Suarez said. The driver, later identified as Palacios, was nowhere to be found, according to the prosecutor.

He was tracked down Tuesday, May 9 in Long Branch, and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a crash, and obstruction. 

Palacios was being held at a local medical facility. When cleared, he will be transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

Huayamave was being remembered as a devoted dog walker in North Bergen.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE