Crowd Boos Graduation Speakers In NJ College's Epic Commencement Ceremony Fail (VIDEO)

A major mishap at the Wednesday, May 24 event has prompted an apology from school officials.

The ceremony began at the Prudential Center, where Gov. Phil Murphy spoke. The ceremony moved to NJPAC and Newark Symphony Hall, apparently due to uncertainty caused by the NHL playoffs.

It was in the smaller venues where things apparently took a turn.

Due to the space reaching maximum capacity, graduates were ushered out, NJ Advance Media reports.

Nevertheless, the show went on, much to audience members' chagrin.

Live-streamed footage of the event posted to YouTube captures the audience booing Interim Dean Anthony Barrese and other speakers. Footage posted to Reddit shows parents heckling speakers from the audience.

School officials issued a formal apology that very day.

"Words cannot express how deeply sorry I am for the disappointment and inconvenience many of you experienced today. It is simply inexcusable," Stevens President Nariman Farvardin said.

"Now is not the time to offer explanations or excuses for the miscalculations and logistical and technical failures which occurred today... "To our Class of 2023, as you recall your time at Stevens, I ask you to focus on the positive times, the friends you made, the professors who inspired you and the learning that you have mastered to propel you on a successful journey."

