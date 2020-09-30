New Union City Playa Bowls Giving Free Bowl To First 50 Customers

Union City is getting its own Playa Bowls storefront.

The store will be located at 1816 Palisade Ave., and will Saturday.

Jersey Shore's original Acai Bowl shop will be celebrating the opening of the new Palisade Avenue location with a grand opening on Saturday.

The 1,000-square-foot store at the corner of Palisade Avenue and 19th Street will be serving up bowls to customers from Union City, Jersey City Heights, Weehawken and Secaucus.

Union City location will be giving out 50 free bowls to the first 50 customers in a socially distanced line beginning 10 a.m. on Saturday, and additional Playa Bowls swag throughout the day.

The new Union City location -- the 98th store nationwide -- is owned by local entrepreneurs Lizzette Pagan, Lamar McCloud, Raquel Calvo, and Leonard Calvo.

Lenny and Raquel were born and raised in Union City and Lamar and Liz’s daughter graduated from Jose Marti Middle School. Their partnership allows them all the opportunity to bring a fun and healthy concept to a community in which they hold so dear. “Vamos a la Playa and bring la familia,” says Lizzette Pagan, Playa Bowls Partner.

In adherence with CDC and NJ government guidelines, Playa Bowls locations will continue to offer take-out, no-contact delivery, and curbside pick-up in observance of social distancing through third party vendors including DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub in addition to 25% indoor occupancy until further notice.

