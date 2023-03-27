Bed Bath & Beyond To Eliminate Nearly 1,300 Jobs At These NJ Locations

Nearly 1,300 Bed Bath & Beyond workers are about to lose their jobs in New Jersey, according to a WARN notice filed by the company.

The WARN notice was filed with the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, saying hundreds of jobs are going to be eliminated across the state.

Jobs will be eliminated from the following locations:

Port Reading (e-commerce fulfillment center), 572 jobs, March 28

Secaucus (warehouse), 84, April 5

Union (headquarters), 377, April 9

Totowa (Harmon), 262, April 1

Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing three dozen stores in New Jersey. Those are among 87 locations scheduled to close across the U.S. in 2023.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.