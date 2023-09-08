22,000+ NJ Residents Without Power, Severe Thunderstorm Watch Remains In Effect

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the region through 11 p.m., and that comes after a round of quarter-sized hail and gusty winds.

As of 5:25 p.m., the following areas were without power:

JCP&L

Essex County: 7,005 customers (most in Millburn [3.2K], Livingston [2.3K])

Monmouth County: 2,563 (most in Howell [1.9K])

Morris County: 11,300 (most in Boonton [1.6K], East Hanover [2.2K], Florham Park [1.2K], Montville [3.1K])

Ocean County: 656 (most in Jackson Township).

Union County: 914 (most in Berkeley Heights).

PSE&G

Bergen County: 1,300 customers (most in Hillsdale, River Vale)

Burlington County: 233

Mercer County: 393 in Hamilton Township

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

