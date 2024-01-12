2½ Years A Fugitive: Accused Killer From Jersey City Captured In South Carolina

Tybear Miles, a 28-year-old ex-con, remained held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center pending extradition to New Jersey to face murder and illegal weapons possession charges in the June 5, 2021 shooting death of Ahmad McPherson in Jersey City.

Spartanburg police, working with the U.S. Marshals Service’s New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, nabbed Miles on Wednesday, Jan. 10, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said on Friday.

That same day, the marshals offered a $5,000 reward on a WANTED poster seeking help finding Miles – also known as “Fatz.”

Authorities didn’t say whether it was a coincidence or the posting of the reward that produced Miles’s arrest.

Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest after McPherson, also of Jersey City, was gunned down in the area of Stegman Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

McPherson died minutes later at nearby Jersey City Medical Center.

Miles had been released from prison the previous November after serving nearly three years for drug and weapons convictions, records show.

