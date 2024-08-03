These 19 Clever Road Safety Signs Are Delighting NJ Drivers This Summer

But who's to say they can't have some fun in promoting it?

You may have noticed the 19 safety signs rotating across the 224 video message boards across Garden State highways this summer — each one seemingly better than the last (scroll down for a complete list of this season's messages).

The NJDOT regularly runs safe driving PSAs to remind motorists of the various behavioral issues such as texting while driving, safe merging, and speeding, all of which contributed to crashes, NJDOT spokeswoman Elizabeth Galamba said.

The department began sprinkling in creativity in Fall 2022, "fit with our continued approach to reduce crashes and promote safer driving habits," Galamba added.

You may recall the holiday-themed signs that caught the attention of motorists last year.

"Our goal is always to bring attention to safety and that’s what these signs are about," Galamba said. "It’s about making sure people read them, remember them, and drive safely."

Earlier this year, the Federal Highway Administration released an updated version of its manual on traffic signs, cracking down on funny signs. Don't worry, NJDOT said its signs are in accordance with FHA regulations.

"We are being mindful of the kinds of messages we put up, keeping them safety centered," Galamba said, noting the messages are developed by NJDOT staff, and some by Division of Highway and Traffic Safety staff.

The 19 messages below have been keeping drivers (and chuckling) since earlier this summer:

1. Keep your cool this summer, drive safely.

2. Stay cool calm and collected, no need to speed.

3. Let the waves do the crashing, stay alert!!

4. Sunblock - check. Sunglasses - check. Seatbelt - check.

5. There's no summer vacation in jail. Don't drink and drive!!

6. There's no summer vacation in jail. Don't drive high!!

7. Hang 10 of your fingers on the wheel.

8. Don't be crabby, stop for pedestrians in crosswalks (only for arterials).

9. Drive slow like a sea turtle? Get out of the left lane!

10. Crab your seatbelt and click it.

11. Avoid a whale of a ticket, watch your speed!

12. Dont tailgate! Shore would be a shame if you crashed.

13. Texting and driving, a real bellyflop.

14. Surf's up, phones down!

15. Baywatch the road, not your phone! Don't text and drive!

16. Feel the summer love, let them merge!

17. Hit the beach, not the guardrail. Don't drive distracted!!

18. Don't let your summer go up in smoke. Don't drive high!!

19. Don't take a summer break from safe driving.

In addition to the above messages, the NJDOT video message boards will be running a “Secure the Shore” message now through Labor Day to support the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP) “See Something, Say Something” public awareness campaign, encouraging the public to report suspicious activities.

