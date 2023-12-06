Scrooges Slam Njdot's Holiday Speed Boards: 'Pure Cringe, Distracting'

But alas, haters gonna hate.

The NJDOT has been sharing clever (well, they thought) speed signs in the holiday spirit across the state. Even Gov. Murphy got in on the fun, sharing photos of them in a tweet.

The governor's playful post drew some ire from Scrooges across the state.

"These signs were more useful when they used to tell us approximate time to exits," one person said. "Why did they stop doing that?"

"Signs like these are just pure cringe..." another opined.

"Cute, more distractions," a third chimed in.

For better or worse, the lighthearted signs are now a fixture that New Jersey drivers will have to deal with. Bah-humbug.

