Jailed River Edge Man Who Worked For NJ DOT Charged With Raping Another Pre-Teen

A former state DOT employee from River Edge already being held for raping a pre-teen was charged with doing the same to another in Emerson, authorities said.

Cory Bensen, 27, has been held in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest in February in connection with the accused rape of a victim under 13.

Bensen was served with a new complaint at the jail on Friday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

It charges him with aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment of a victim under 13,, Musella said.

Bensen, who is engaged, was fired as a state Department of Transportation highway operations technician after members of Musella’s Special Victims Unit arrested him two months ago.

He’ll remain held in the county lockup prior to a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the prosecutor said.

