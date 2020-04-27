Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Englewood Daily Voice serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly
Return to your home site

Menu

Englewood Daily Voice serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Woman Slain In Jersey City Murder-Suicide Was Five Months Pregnant, Authorities Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Hackensack Warehouse Worker Had Online Sex Chats With Underage Englewood Girl

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Juan Arnoldo Tomas Juarez
Juan Arnoldo Tomas Juarez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 28-year-old Guatemalan national living in Hackensack was caught having online sex chats with an underage Englewood girl, authorities said.

Juan Arnoldo Tomas Juarez remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Special Victims Unit arrested Juarez on Friday after Englewood police “received information that [he] had been engaging in sexually explicit online conversations with a juvenile under the age of sixteen.”

Juarez, who Musella said is employed as a warehouse worker, is charged with criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Englewood Daily Voice!

Serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.