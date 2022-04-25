Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Crash Closes Route 80, Jams Nearby Highway
News

Woman Stabs BF In Hackensack Condo Building Elevator, Police Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Imani Curry
Imani Curry Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A Hackensack woman was jailed after authorities said she stabbed her boyfriend at a city condo building.

The unidentified 28-year-old victim – wearing a court-required ankle monitor – arrived at the Hackensack University Medical Center emergency room via private transportation shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

He'd been stabbed moments earlier at the Vue Apartments on Polifly Road across from the entrance to eastbound Route 80, responders said.

Police found a trail of blood in the hallway and in the elevator, where they believe he was stabbed.

They arrested his girlfriend, Imani Curry, 26, and charged her with aggravated assault and weapons possession, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

They also recovered a steak knife believed used in the stabbing, he said.

Curry remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court, records show.

The victim, meanwhile, was released from the hospital that same night, the captain said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.