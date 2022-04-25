Woman Stabs BF In Hackensack Condo Building Elevator, Police Charge

A Hackensack woman was jailed after authorities said she stabbed her boyfriend at a city condo building.

The unidentified 28-year-old victim – wearing a court-required ankle monitor – arrived at the Hackensack University Medical Center emergency room via private transportation shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

He'd been stabbed moments earlier at the Vue Apartments on Polifly Road across from the entrance to eastbound Route 80, responders said.

Police found a trail of blood in the hallway and in the elevator, where they believe he was stabbed.

They arrested his girlfriend, Imani Curry, 26, and charged her with aggravated assault and weapons possession, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

They also recovered a steak knife believed used in the stabbing, he said.

Curry remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court, records show.

The victim, meanwhile, was released from the hospital that same night, the captain said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.