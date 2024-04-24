Best Public High Schools In Bergen County Revealed In New Rankings

US News & World Report released its list of best high schools in the nation this week — and many of them are in Bergen County.
The rankings were determined by performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college.
Bergen County Academies in Hackensack came in at No. 62 nationally and No. 4 in all of New Jersey.
According to US News & World Report, here are the top-rated schools in the county:
- No. 15: Pascack Hills High School, Montvale
- No. 14: Glen Rock High School
- No. 13: Leonia High School
- No. 12: Ramsey High School
- No. 11: River Dell High School, Oradell
- No. 10: Mahwah High School
- No. 9: Emerson Junior Senior High School
- No. 8: Cresskill High School
- No. 7: Northern Valley Regional at Old Tappan
- No. 6: Ridgewood High School
- No. 5: Northern Highlands Regional High School, Allendale
- No. 4: Tenafly High School
- No. 3: Northern Valley Regional at Demarest
- No. 2: Bergen County Tech, Teterboro
- No. 1: Bergen County Academies, Hackensack
Click here for more on how US News calculated the rankings.
