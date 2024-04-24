Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Best Public High Schools In Bergen County Revealed In New Rankings

Bergen County is rife with top-rated schools.

Glen Rock High School.

Glen Rock High School.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

US News & World Report released its list of best high schools in the nation this week — and many of them are in Bergen County.

ALSO SEE: Best High Schools: New Jersey Well-Represented In New National Rankings

The rankings were determined by performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college.

Bergen County Academies in Hackensack came in at No. 62 nationally and No. 4 in all of New Jersey.

According to US News & World Report, here are the top-rated schools in the county:

  • No. 15: Pascack Hills High School, Montvale
  • No. 14: Glen Rock High School
  • No. 13: Leonia High School
  • No. 12: Ramsey High School
  • No. 11: River Dell High School, Oradell
  • No. 10: Mahwah High School
  • No. 9: Emerson Junior Senior High School
  • No. 8: Cresskill High School
  • No. 7: Northern Valley Regional at Old Tappan
  • No. 6: Ridgewood High School
  • No. 5: Northern Highlands Regional High School, Allendale
  • No. 4: Tenafly High School
  • No. 3: Northern Valley Regional at Demarest
  • No. 2: Bergen County Tech, Teterboro
  • No. 1: Bergen County Academies, Hackensack

Click here for more on how US News calculated the rankings.

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE