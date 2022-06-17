SEE ANYTHING? Hackensack Driver Carjacked At Gunpoint In Rochelle Park

A Hackensack driver escaped serious injury when he was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday night in Rochelle Park, authorities said.

Two robbers wearing masks -- one of them carrying a gun -- accosted the driver and took his Audi at the D-Mart Indian-Asian Farmers Market on Rochelle Avenue around 8 p.m., Police Lt. James D. DePreta said.

One was wearing a white hoodie with dark-colored pants and the other all black, witnesses said. They described both men as black.

The robbers abandoned the vehicle a couple of blocks away and fled in a red Toyota Rav 4 that had been reported stolen out of Paterson, DePreta said. License plate: WXP15T.

The victim sustained minor injuries, the lieutenant said.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses while seeking area surveillance video. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification also collected evidence.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the incident or has information that can help identify the robbers is asked to contact Rochelle Park police: (201) 843-1515.

