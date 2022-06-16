RECOGNIZE THEM? Thugs Beat, Rob Bergenfield Man, 66, In Glen Rock

A 66-year-old Bergenfield man who was carrying a substantial amount of cash was beaten and robbed by a pair of ruthless thugs who left him in the parking lot of the Glen Rock warehouse where he works, authorities said.

Glen Rock police released surveillance image photos Thursday night in the hopes of identifying the assailants.

Co-workers at the De Boer Drive warehouse called 911 after hearing the victim’s cries for help shortly before 3 p.m., Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The victim “was in possession of a large amount of cash” when he bought lottery tickets at a nearby Maple Avenue convenience store a short time earlier, the chief said.

Video surveillance showed the robbers -- both Hispanic and in their 20s -- watching the victim and then following him out of the store parking lot in a black 2013 to 2016 Ford Escape with no front license plate (see photo below), Ackermann said.

The passenger assaulted the victim and took his wallet in the warehouse lot before fleeing with the getaway driver, Ackermann said.

The Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the chief said.

Fair Lawn, Hawthorne, and New Jersey Transit police converged on the area, along with Bergen County sheriff’s officers and a sheriff’s K-9 unit.

Investigators are hoping the public can help find the assailants.

The passenger was wearing a gray Buffalo Bills T-shirt, black Puma hat and black pants, Ackermann said.

The driver was wearing a red, white and blue hat, a black T-shirt with an orange Levi’s logo and blue jeans, the chief said. He has tattoos on both forearms.

ANYONE who saw the men in the photos, or has information that can help identify either or both of them is asked to contact Glen Rock Police Detective Sgt. James Calaski at (201) 670-3948 or jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com.

