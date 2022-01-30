SEE ANYTHING? Armed Bandits In Black Rob 7-Eleven Off Route 80

Two masked men dressed all in black robbed a 7-Eleven in Rochelle Park at gunpoint, authorities said.

No customers were in the store when the pair burst into the Essex Street convenience store minutes before midnight Sunday, Lt. James DePreta said.

One "brandished a black handgun, while the second demanded cash from the registers," DePreta said.

Both fled in a small, dark-colored SUV toward westbound Route 80, the lieutenant said.

No injuries were reported and the amount taken was still being determined, he said.ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help identify the vehicle and/or those responsible is asked to contact Rochelle Park Police Detectives Brian Cobb and Brian Gallina: (201) 843-1515.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.