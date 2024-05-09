Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

SEE Anything? Maywood Dry Cleaners Robbed, Owner Assaulted

The owner of a dry cleaners in downtown Maywood was assaulted by a robber who fled with an undetermined amount of proceeds late Thursday afternoon, borough police said.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help identify the robber is asked to contact Maywood police at (201) 845-8800.

 Photo Credit: MAYWOOD PD / Google Street View (inset)
Jerry DeMarco
The area was cordoned off and colleagues from surrounding towns helped search for the white male robber who fled on foot with cash taken from the register at Timely Cleaners & Furriers on West Pleasant Avenue off Lincoln Avenue around 4 p.m. May 9, Detective Sgt. William Phayre said.

No further information was immediately available.

