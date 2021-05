A multi-vehicle crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer backed up westbound Route 80 in Bergen County for miles Tuesday afternoon.

There was no immediate word on injuries following the crash at mile marker 67.7 in the local lanes approaching Hackensack around 2:30 p.m.

Ridgefield Park firefighters extricated an occupant.

The view from the Teaneck Road bridge. Charisse Viscomi Santos for DAILY VOICE

