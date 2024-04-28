According to the Powerball website, a player in the Garden State won the $1 million prize, along with someone in Georgia, in the Saturday, April 27 Powerball drawing.

The winners matched all five numbers drawn. The winning numbers were 9, 30, 53, 55, and 62. The red Power Ball drawn was 23.

Lottery officials are expected to announce where the tickets were sold this week.

The jackpot rolls to $164 million in the next drawing, held on Monday, April 29.

