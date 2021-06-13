Contact Us
Funeral Arrangements Set For Bergen Firefighter Timmy Rice

Jerry DeMarco
Timmy Rice
Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A funeral Mass is scheduled Tuesday for a beloved Bergen County firefighter who died this weekend.

Timothy “Timmy” Rice, 42, of Emerson fought a valiant battle with cancer, supported by legions of loved ones, friends and fellow firefighters.

Rice, who served with the Hackensack and Paramus fire departments, died Saturday at Hackensack University Medical Center.

"Timmy was a fireman's fireman," his Hackensack brethren wrote. He was "always there to help out in the firehouse, with union activities and any time anyone needed a hand or someone to talk to."

Visiting hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. at Vander Plaat Memorial Home on South Farview Avenue in Paramus.

A funeral Mass was scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church on North Farview Avenue in Paramus.

Burial will be in George Washington Memorial Park.

Rice leaves Regina, his wife of 15 years, their daughter, Aubrey, and their son, TJ.

"We all ask why the great ones are taken to soon and we can't find the answer," Hackensack Fire Capt. Justin Derevyanik wrote as news of Rice's spread this weekend. READ MORE….

