Yassine G. Rahi, 18, of Bayonne created bogus Facebook accounts offering PlayStation 5 consoles for sale, arranged meetings with buyers and robbed them, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old man, arrived at an arranged location on Avenue C in Moonachie shortly before 5 p.m. March 20, the prosecutor said.

After robbing him of $275, Rahi hit the victim with his car – causing serious injuries -- and kept going, he said.

Working together, Moonachie police and detectives from the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit “identified a pattern of unsolved Facebook Marketplace robberies in northern New Jersey that involved fictitious Facebook accounts selling PlayStation 5 video game consoles,” Musella said.

They eventually found their way to the 6-foot-3-inch, 180-pound Rahi, a Drew University freshman tennis player who also played for Bayonne High School.

Authorities arrested Rahi in Bayonne on Wednesday, April 3, records show.

He's remained held since then in the Bergen County Jail, charged with robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering an injured victim, among other counts.

Rahi is expected to also be charged with similar holdups in Guttenberg and Ridgefield Park.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind all residents of Bergen County about the importance of exercising caution and vigilance when engaging in online transactions,” Musella said. “While various online platforms offer a convenient way to buy and sell property, they also present opportunities for exploitation by dishonest individuals."

If you must use social media or an online platform to do business, check with police in the particular town to see whether they can steer you to a safe exchange zone with security cameras.

Whether you do so or not, Musella urged all buyers and sellers to always meet in well-lit public areas – and never go alone.

“Trust your instincts,” the prosecutor said. “If something feels off or too good to be true, it likely is.”

Musella also urged citizens to report any suspicious activity or sideways encounters to police “without delay.”

“By remaining vigilant and taking necessary precautions, we can help safeguard ourselves and our communities,” he said.

