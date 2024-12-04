On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Warren County officials confirmed they are working with the FBI-Newark, New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness to monitor, assess, and investigate the unusual activity.

“Authorities are aware of the public's concerns and are actively investigating,” the Warren County Prosecutor's Office stated.

HAVE FOOTAGE? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

Adding to the mystery, a Boonton resident shared a video of a drone on Facebook, writing: “Anyone else having those large military-style jet drones flying low over their house… up on the hill (Boonton Ave)? Stood outside and counted them—there are over 10 flying in different patterns but consistently every few minutes. This is getting a little odd and unsettling.”

This follows a similar announcement from Morris and Somerset counties, where prosecutors, sheriffs, and emergency management offices are coordinating efforts with federal and state agencies to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Officials are particularly focused on sightings near critical infrastructure and are urging residents to report any unusual drone activity. Submissions can be made via the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office website or directly to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

While authorities reassure the public that there is no immediate threat to safety, the unexplained drone activity has many wondering what’s happening in the skies.

