Hackensack Daily Voice
Hackensack Daily Voice

Popular North Jersey Burger Joint Crowned 2nd Best Burger In America

Cecilia Levine
White Manna's classic sliders.
White Manna's classic sliders. Photo Credit: @ inkaholic__ Instagram

A popular North Jersey burger joint recently visited by a celebrity has been crowned second best in the U.S.

White Manna on River Street in Hackensack took the No. 2 spot on the Daily Meal's rundown of "101 Best Burgers in America."

"Originally founded in 1939 at the New York World’s Fair, White Manna is a Hackensack, New Jersey, staple with burgers so legendary that celebrity chefs like Anthony Bourdain and Guy Fieri have stopped by to grab a bite," the website writes.

"White Manna’s juicy burgers are topped with onion and cheese and served on a Martin’s potato roll. Pair your burger with a side of crispy fries or, if you’re a pickle fiend, add a 12-ounce cup of pickle chips."

The top spot went to the cheeseburger by Au Cheval in Chicago.

Click here for the full list.

