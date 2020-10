Bella Hadid is getting a taste of Hackensack.

The 23-year-old model and aunt to sister Gigi's newborn daughter posted photos of herself and a friend named Daniel getting ice cream at Cranberry Junction and sliders at White Manna.

"This is Bella & Daniel," she wrote on an Instagram post Thursday. "And you're watching Diners drive ins and dives: Best Friend Edition."

It was unclear why the model was in the area.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.